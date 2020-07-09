Lauren D. Anderson, Jr.

February 10, 2020

Lauren D. Anderson, Jr. passed in peace at the age of 82 in Petaluma, CA. He is survived by his wife Linda Frates-Anderson, three children, Kim, Scott, Alec, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Anderson. Lauren was born in Norfolk, VA. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High, CA. He received a BA at UC Berkeley and DDS from UCSF Dental School. Doctor Anderson was a dental officer in the Navy with an attachment to the Marines for three years. He was a dentist in Rohnert Park, CA for 44 years. He was very active in his church for decades, teaching Sunday School, serving as an Elder, and going on mission trips to various countries.



