Lauren D. Anderson Jr.
1937 - 2020
Lauren D. Anderson, Jr.
February 10, 2020
Lauren D. Anderson, Jr. passed in peace at the age of 82 in Petaluma, CA. He is survived by his wife Linda Frates-Anderson, three children, Kim, Scott, Alec, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Anderson. Lauren was born in Norfolk, VA. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High, CA. He received a BA at UC Berkeley and DDS from UCSF Dental School. Doctor Anderson was a dental officer in the Navy with an attachment to the Marines for three years. He was a dentist in Rohnert Park, CA for 44 years. He was very active in his church for decades, teaching Sunday School, serving as an Elder, and going on mission trips to various countries.

Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 9, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
