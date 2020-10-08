Laverne P. (Maestretti) NobleLaverne P. (Maestretti) Noble died peacefully on October 2, 2020, at her home in Petaluma after a short illness.Laverne was a third generation Petaluman, born July 1, 1930 to Isolena and Peter Maestretti. She was co-owner of the Village Shop for over 20 years, a successful business owner when there were few women in business. She was involved in her community; past president of the Soroptimist Club, active in the St. Vincent's Mother Club, a volunteer for the Cancer Society and Heart Assoc, a proud member of her high school class reunion committee, and in retirement, a volunteer for most of 20 years at the Alphabet Soup Thrift Store.In her 90 years, she experienced the best that life has to offer, but also sadly, too many of life's most cruel losses, but she never lost her spirit, her positive nature or her determination to be engaged and make a difference in other people's lives. She was warm and welcoming, there was always room for one more at her table and in her heart. Laverne did not understand the concept of a "stranger," she saw only two kinds of people, the ones she knew and the ones she just hadn't talked to yet. She was a curious soul with a loving heart and engaging personality. Many remember conversations with Laverne and most of the time it was Laverne that approached you, whether she knew you or not, gently holding your arm to pull you close to talk, to create a human connection, to feed her great curiosity and always to lift your spirits. And let's not forget her sense of style, fashion and grace.She read the newspaper everyday and prided herself on being informed, with a proud progressive spirit, she had strong opinions about national politics, but also a keen interest in her beloved hometown. She knew what the City Council was up to and even in her final days, expressed an interest in the dredging of the Petaluma River, "that's really important, I would like to go see that".But what fed Laverne's soul and was the great joy in her life was her family. Married to Dave Noble for 41 years, their blended family was the center of her life; 11 children, 22 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. A proud mother and grandmother, a blend of kindness, strength and love, she was the center of the family, the glue that held it all together. She loved being engaged with her family, she wanted to know what was going on, so expect a phone call, but more important to her was to be in the mix, to be in the stands at the game or at the graduation, and over her long life with kids there were 1000's of games and puzzles, little league and soccer, graduations and family vacations, and holidays, oh how she loved the holidays!Truly a life well lived.She is survived by her brother James Maestretti (Linda) her children; JoAnna Noble (Windy Callahan), Laura Wiley, Lisa Dawson (Chris), David Noble, Peter Foster (Elianeth) Timothy Noble (Miriam), Elizabeth Sower (Nick), Robert Foster (Tracey) and her daughter-in-law; Lisa FosterHer grandchildren; Diondre Jones, Lenee Johnson, Jamal Jones, Tosh Burrus, Mario Burrus, Marcella Wilson, Che Vargas, Nathan Foster, Olivia Foster, Maddison Foster, Karna Dawson, Deidra Warner, Kendall Wasley, Bree Foster, Max Foster, Jace Foster, Ethan Foster, Grant Noble, Brady Noble, Stuart Sower, Sarah Sower, Jordan Noble, and 25 Great Grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years David Noble, brother William Maestretti, her sons Michael, Jeffery and WIlliam Foster, daughter-in-laws Rebecca and Dyan Foster.Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15th, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, PetalumaDue to Covid-19 restrictions, memorial and graveside services will be private family only.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Petaluma Educational Foundation.