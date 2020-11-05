1/1
Leo Clifford March
1927 - 2020
November 15, 1927 - April 17, 2020
Leo passed peacefully at home at the age of 92. At age 15, Leo was ready to join the fight in World War II, but anyone under age 16 required permission which he couldn't get. He eventually enlisted and fought along with the rest of The Greatest Generation.
He attended UC Berkeley on the GI Bill. He entered the California Department of Corrections as a guard at San Quentin in 1959 and retired as an Associate Superintendent in 1990. In his 30 years in the CDC, Leo helped facilitate reform of the prison system in California alongside many politicians and activists of the era, determined to rehabilitate rather than merely punish.
Leo was also an avid gardener and athlete. He ran his first marathon at age 50, and was in the gym and on the golf course till the very end.
He is survived by four daughters, two step-daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He joins two of his grandchildren in the afterlife, Shane Michael Roper and Zachary David March. We are certain they are reunited in love.
He will be remembered for his zest for living and his many incredible stories of his amazing life.

Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
