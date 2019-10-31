|
Lynn Knudson
June 19, 1959 - October 22, 2019
Lynn was a Midwest gal. She was born in MN to Alfred and Doris McCormick. The family moved to Illinois and later Indianapolis, IN. Lynn found her way to CA in 1985. She first lived in Marin County and then later made Petaluma her permanent home. She established a successful bookkeeping and tax practice in which she was passionate about helping clients with their financial matters for over 20 years. In 2005, she met the love of her life, W. Thom Knudson, and they married in 2011. Their happy life was full of friends, fun, travel and involvement in the Petaluma community. Lynn loved to sing. She was a member of the award-winning Pacific Empire Chorus based in Petaluma. She also sang with two quartets, Rivertown Harmony and Vocal Venture. You could often see them performing in town. Lynn was a Leadership Petaluma graduate and volunteer bookkeeper for Petaluma Village Network. She was always available to help friends and community members.
Lynn bravely fought cancer since 2015. In between treatments, she and Thom travelled to Mexico to sail with her sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Robin Weber. They also traveled to Europe, the American Southwest and took many other short trips. She was also able to enjoy travel with her brother, Pat McCormick.
Lynn is survived by her husband, W. Thom Knudson and his sons Thomas and Benjamin Knudson and grandson Hendrix; her mother Doris McCormick; her sister Kathryn Weber and her husband Robin; her brother Thomas McCormick and his wife Wanda and children Bryanna and Kayla; her brother Patrick McCormick and his wife Jasmine and son Ian; her brother Kevin McCormick and his wife Traci and their children Abbie and Rachel.
Celebration of Life will be held at Petaluma Woman's Club, 518 B Street, Petaluma, CA 94952 on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider making a donation to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Oct. 31, 2019