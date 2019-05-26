|
|
Madeline Garzelli
October 7, 1928 - May 1, 2019
Madeline Theresa Garzelli (AKA Tiny, Maggie) was a sister to Bernardine and Evelyn. Madeline's father, Abbondio Alietti, was an immigrant; her mother, Mary Zeni Alietti, was a daughter of immigrants.
A lifelong resident of Sonoma County, she was wife to LeoPoldo; sister-in law to Elsie; mother of Mike, Pauline, and Tom; mother-in-law to three; grandmother to three; great "Grandma Pancakes" to three; aunt to five; cousin to dozens. She was a friend to many.
She was a working dairywoman and community contributor. Feisty and determined, she was first up in the morning, getting work started and getting everybody up and going. She worked in the kitchen at many Penngrove community events.
Get up! The cows are in! It's milking time. Let's get going and let's work.
Though her body wore out, her spirit lives on through the memories of family and friends.
The family suggests donations in her memory be sent to any of these organizations: Penngrove Social Firemen, North Bay Dairywomen's Scholarship Fund, St. Joseph Health Hospice Services, or the .
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from May 26 to May 30, 2019