Marguerite Hazlett

April 4, 1934 - May 24, 2020

Marguerite Hazlett age 86 passed away peacefully in her home in Petaluma surrounded by loved ones on May 24, 2020 after a second battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her loving husband and favorite travel partner of 38 years Boyd Hazlett, daughters Lori (Wayne) Duncan and Lisa Boyd. Step-son Sam (Sally) Hazlett, and step-daughter Audrey (Diane) Hazlett. Her sister and best friend Kathleen Hasse, brother Kenneth Hermen, and her god-daughter Marilyn De Francesca and numerous nieces and nephews with whom she shared many beautiful hikes with. She had a special love for her grandchildren Tiffany (Gabe) Snook, Scott, Zack, and Kristin Hazlett. Her grandchildren share fond memories of learning to cook in Grammy's kitchen, she made the best al pomodoro sauce. She also taught her grandchildren that having pie for breakfast was completely acceptable and evenings should end with ice cream. She was blessed with her three great-grandsons Noah, Aaden, and Hudson whom she babysat every Thursday even into her 80s. She will be remembered as the Great-Grammy who would build train tracks, play blocks and play basketball in the yard. When she returned home from that, her husband would greet her with a martini. Marguerite was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She loved to bake, garden, and travel. She volunteered for over 20 years for Hospice of Petaluma and was named volunteer of the year in 2007. She enjoyed hiking and loved to camp at Yosemite National Park. In 2005 one year after undergoing surgery for lung cancer at the age of 71 she scaled Half Dome (8,842 feet) and reached the top in two days in 100 plus degree temperatures. She was kind, caring, determined and had an incredible spirit, and a love of life. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by so many.

Due to Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Petaluma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store