Marilyn (Lyn) Weaver

1929 - 2020

Marilyn Weaver, a native New Yorker who adopted Petaluma as her home more than 55 years ago, died peacefully on August 24, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Marilyn grew up in Manhattan in the wake of the great depression, and attended high school during World War II. After graduation she met a young Texan, Gene Weaver, serving in the US Coast Guard in New York, married him and embarked in a journey that would permanently take her away from her beloved city. In the next 20 years she would find herself living in Biloxi Mississippi, Long Beach, New Orleans, Galveston, Kodiak Alaska, Boston and eventually Petaluma. In Biloxi she was a Yankee in the heart of Dixie, in Galveston she braved hurricanes, in Kodiak she kept her children safe from roaming bears and in Boston she suffered through brutal winters that were worse than anything Alaska had to offer. Through it all, she found a way to make a good home for her children and enjoy the life of a military wife.

After permanently settling in Petaluma, Marilyn had a long and varied working life. She began in sales at the now defunct Carithers department store and eventually ended up testing equipment manufactured at HP/Agilent in Santa Rosa. She worked at HP/Agilent for more than 15 years, until her retirement. She eventually divorced, but that didn't slow down her active life. She traveled far and wide, visiting most of the United States, and taking trips to distant locations, including Greece and Australia. She even managed to live in Malaysia as a technical trainer for HP/Agilent for several months in the late 1990s.

Marilyn was an active hiker and a regular at exercise classes at the Kenilworth Recreation Center. After retirement, she volunteered for many organizations, most notably Petaluma Christmas Cheer, Spreckels Performing Arts Center and Rebuilding Together.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Weaver Hourigan of Boulder City, Nevada, her grandson, Sean Hourigan of Petaluma, her son and daughter-in-law, Rob Weaver and Connie Kullberg of San Francisco and her sister, Joy Jordan Walker of Florida. Marilyn was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Hourigan.

At Marilyn's request there will be no memorial service. Please make your donations in Marilyn's name to Petaluma Christmas Cheer (PO Box 4741, Petaluma, CA 94955).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store