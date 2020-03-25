|
Marjorie Bernice Good McKenna Romeo
Marjorie Bernice Good McKenna Romeo passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Cherished wife of the late Dr. Richard McKenna (1997) and Donald Romeo (2018). Dedicated mother of Gregory McKenna (Jody), Steven McKenna (Christina), Deborah Rigney (Brian) and the late Daniel McKenna. Beloved grandmother to Hailey, Jordan, Jason, and Connor. Dear sister to Richard Good (Marie) and Robert Good (Ginger). She also leaves behind nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Marjorie was born in Susanville, CA on December 19, 1937 to O. Eugene and Hazel Good. She grew up in Susanville, attended Lassen High School, then continued her education at University of California, Berkeley where she was an Alpha Chi Omega. Following UC Berkeley, Marjorie attended University of California, San Francisco to become a dental hygienist. She married Richard McKenna in 1960, and together they moved to Sonoma County to open a dental practice in Cotati, CA. Marjorie worked as a dental hygienist until they moved to Petaluma, CA, where together they raised their four children. She was an active volunteer in her children's activities, classrooms, Children's Home Society, and Alphabet Soup.
Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus, the family will not have any services at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Home Society of California, the Petaluma Education Foundation or Hospice of Petaluma.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020