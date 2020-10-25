Martha "Marty" Wolff

Martha "Marty" Wolff passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020, San Francisco, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Wolff. "Marty" is survived by her two children, Deborah (John) Ahrens and Mitchell Wolff (Thesha Sims), grandchildren Xavier, Magnus, Ricky and Ian as well as longtime family friend, Susan Peretti-Keith. "Marty" is also survived by her sister, Regina Schlackman and numerous nieces.

At this time the family would like to thank Brookdale Chanate Assisted Living Facility in Santa Rosa, CA, where Marty had been living for the two years. We would also like to thank Dr. Sig Berven and the staff at UCSF. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Peter Pappas of Santa Rosa.



