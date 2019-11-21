|
Melvin Feinstein
August 3, 1939 - November 16, 2019
A lifelong Petaluman, Mel died on November 16, 2019, from heart failure and complications related to long-term multiple sclerosis.
He and his older brother, Ellis, were the sons of Louis and Henrietta Feinstein, pioneer poultry ranchers. Mel lived his whole life in the house where he grew up. He attended Phillip Sweed and Cinnabar schools, and graduated from Petaluma High School in 1957.
After serving in the US Navy, Mel attended SRJC, where he met his future wife, Nancy. He began his career with NCR and retired as a manufacturing engineer at Next Level Communications.
He loved motorcycles, cars, and all things mechanical. There was nothing he couldn't build, repair, or at least enjoy dismantling to see how it worked. Besides his family, he loved his '32 Ford coupe, his '38 Chevy, and, after driving cars was no longer possible, he loved his wheelchair motorcycle.
Mel is survived by his son, Josh Feinstein, (wife Shay, daughter Sophie); daughter Melinda Feinstein; former wife-turned-good friend, Nancy Wilson; niece Sheri Feinstein Cameron (husband Don); "bonus daughter" Nicole Daly (husband Earl Bingham); brothers-in-law Denis and Christopher Wade; sister-in-law Patty Feinstein; numerous cousins; and a wide circle of devoted, long-time friends.
He and his family are very grateful to his caregivers, Patrick Mar and Wesi Talei.
There will be a celebration of Mel's life on Friday, November 29. Email [email protected] for details.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Nov. 21, 2019