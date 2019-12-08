|
|
Mildred (Millie) Ferro
1926 - 2019
Mildred (Millie) Ferro passed away surrounded by family in Denver Colorado. Born in Dusseldorf, Germany, Millie came to the United States in 1937 and lived with her aunt in San Francisco until being re-united with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Frederick Ems, a year later. A graduate of Petaluma High School and Stanford University's Nursing School. She practiced in San Francisco where she met her husband Michael Ferro. They moved to Petaluma where they raised their sons Mel and Mark. Mildred continued her nursing career at hospitals in Petaluma and Santa Rosa. She was actively involved with the Petaluma Concert Association as well as the CommonHealth Club, and the Red Hat Society. After her retirement, she was a regular volunteer at the Petaluma Senior Center taking blood pressures as well as answering general health questions. She is survived her sons Mel and Patty Ferro of Vacaville and Mark and Nancy Ferro of Arvada, Colorado. In addition, her four grandchildren, Michael Ferro of Arvada Colorado, Colin and Tricia Ferro of Arvada, Colorado, Nicholas Ferro of Folsom, California and Kerry Ferro of Arvada, Colorado, as well as great-grandchild, Scarlet.
A memorial reception was held in Denver Colorado on December 7, 2109
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epic Experience, a non-profit supporting adult cancer survivorship, PO Box 753, Arvada, CO. 80001. https://donate.epicexperience.org/MillieFerro
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Dec. 8 to Dec. 12, 2019