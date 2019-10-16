|
Nancy Fresquez
November 29, 1932 - October 11, 2019
Born in 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Otto and Ibel Richter, Nancy Maxine Fresquez moved to California at a young age. She grew up in Richmond, CA and met her husband Thomas at Richmond High School. Tom and Nancy married in 1952 and have been inseparable ever since. Nancy attended Armstrong Business School and worked for Kaiser Engineering for a number of years.
Nancy moved with Tom and their three children to Petaluma in 1969. She worked at Bank of Marin/Westamerica Bank for 21 years and after she retired, Nancy and Tom traveled frequently to Europe and many places within the US, enjoying the friendships they made along the way.
Nancy joined PEO Chapter UW in 2007 where she made lifelong friends and enjoyed getting together with her PEO quilt group. She also enjoyed her lunches with the SIRS women.
Nancy was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church congregation in Petaluma and was always available when called upon to provide any service necessary.
Nancy enjoyed cooking, needlepoint and crossword puzzles, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Nancy is survived by her husband Tom Fresquez of Petaluma; her son Brian Fresquez of Sebastopol, his wife Sheri, and their children Erin and Sarah; her daughter Kristin Fresquez of Glen Ellen; her granddaughter Natalie Taylor; her nephew Jeffrey Bertotti and niece Jennifer Sova. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Pamela Taylor and her sister Carol Bertotti.
Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 455 McNear Ave, Petaluma, CA 94952 on Saturday, October 19th at 11 am followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Petaluma or St. Jude.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019