1/
Patricia M. McShane
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. McShane
October 13, 1939 - November 13, 2020
Patricia M. McShane passed away Friday evening in a local hospital. She was born in Oakland and lived many years in Petaluma before moving to Benicia five years ago. Patricia worked as a supervisor for the County of Marin for more than 25 years.
She is survived by her siblings William (Patricia) McCarthy and brother. Paul J McCarthy CCT; sister Antoinette (Thomas) Remlinger, as well as several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Josephine McCarthy, husband Denis McShane, sister Joan McCarthy, and brother Daniel McCarthy.
Funeral services were held last week at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel and St. Dominic's Church in Benicia. Burial was at St. Dominic's cemetery. Please visit online at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 PM
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Vigil
07:00 PM
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
901 West Second Street
Benicia, CA 94510
(707) 745-3130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passalacqua Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved