Patricia M. McShane
October 13, 1939 - November 13, 2020
Patricia M. McShane passed away Friday evening in a local hospital. She was born in Oakland and lived many years in Petaluma before moving to Benicia five years ago. Patricia worked as a supervisor for the County of Marin for more than 25 years.
She is survived by her siblings William (Patricia) McCarthy and brother. Paul J McCarthy CCT; sister Antoinette (Thomas) Remlinger, as well as several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Josephine McCarthy, husband Denis McShane, sister Joan McCarthy, and brother Daniel McCarthy.
Funeral services were held last week at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel and St. Dominic's Church in Benicia. Burial was at St. Dominic's cemetery. Please visit online at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com