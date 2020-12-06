1/1
Patrick William Rudder
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick William Rudder
Rick was a native of San Francisco's Visitacion Valley, born March 28, 1949 to the late Bill and Peggy. He passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on November 24, 2020, after battling Covid for almost one month. Rick is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 44 years, Maureen Shannon, and his devoted children Jeremiah (Shannon), Tim (Michelle) and Beau. PopPop will be so missed by his favorite people, his cherished grandchildren; Henry, Molly, Reid, Aurelia and William. Surprise "donut days" and popsicles/ice cream were his trademark with them. An only child, he was "adopted" as a brother by his Nilan cousins; Michael, Dennis, Colleen and their families, and the Kline sisters; Cathy, Patty, and Penny. He was treasured by his brother-in-laws Kevin (Diane) and Jimmy (Lisa) and his nephews and nieces, Patrick, Casey, Caroline, Jim and Laura. Rick attended Shipwreck and graduated from S.I. ('67). He volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1968, and served in several campaigns in Vietnam with the Big Red One; earning The Bronze Star Medal, The Air Medal, and The Army Commendation Medal with "V" Device. After serving in the military, he was a proud 2nd generation member of I.B.E.W. Local 6 for 34 years. Rick and Maureen moved to Petaluma in 1980. He volunteered with National Little League, served as a mentor with Mentor Me and was a 40 year member of St. James Parish. Rick was an avid outdoorsman, cherishing every minute he could; hunting, fishing, camping or hiking. Rick leaves many friends who appreciated his unassuming manner, easy-going disposition and his wicked Manhattans. These friends were all so dear to him. His K9 pals: Ruby, Lefty and Pia miss their daily walks through the neighborhood. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://miracleleaguenorthbay.org
https://www.sonomacountyparksfoundation.org or the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 5, 2020
Maureen and family,
we were so sorry to hear of Rick’s passing. Caused me to remember the many years we commuted together and the talks and fun we had in those cars. Those are memories that will always live on. Love, John and Leslie
John Brugaletta
Friend
December 4, 2020
To Maureen and your family , I am so sorry for your loss. I was so sad to hear of Rick’s passing and will always remember how much time he dedicated to little league. He was such a nice person.
Susan Whitney
Friend
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 3, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved