Patrick William Rudder
Rick was a native of San Francisco's Visitacion Valley, born March 28, 1949 to the late Bill and Peggy. He passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on November 24, 2020, after battling Covid for almost one month. Rick is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 44 years, Maureen Shannon, and his devoted children Jeremiah (Shannon), Tim (Michelle) and Beau. PopPop will be so missed by his favorite people, his cherished grandchildren; Henry, Molly, Reid, Aurelia and William. Surprise "donut days" and popsicles/ice cream were his trademark with them. An only child, he was "adopted" as a brother by his Nilan cousins; Michael, Dennis, Colleen and their families, and the Kline sisters; Cathy, Patty, and Penny. He was treasured by his brother-in-laws Kevin (Diane) and Jimmy (Lisa) and his nephews and nieces, Patrick, Casey, Caroline, Jim and Laura. Rick attended Shipwreck and graduated from S.I. ('67). He volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1968, and served in several campaigns in Vietnam with the Big Red One; earning The Bronze Star Medal, The Air Medal, and The Army Commendation Medal with "V" Device. After serving in the military, he was a proud 2nd generation member of I.B.E.W. Local 6 for 34 years. Rick and Maureen moved to Petaluma in 1980. He volunteered with National Little League, served as a mentor with Mentor Me and was a 40 year member of St. James Parish. Rick was an avid outdoorsman, cherishing every minute he could; hunting, fishing, camping or hiking. Rick leaves many friends who appreciated his unassuming manner, easy-going disposition and his wicked Manhattans. These friends were all so dear to him. His K9 pals: Ruby, Lefty and Pia miss their daily walks through the neighborhood. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://miracleleaguenorthbay.org https://www.sonomacountyparksfoundation.org
or the charity of your choice
.