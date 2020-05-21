Paul Andre Lounibos
1940 - 2020
Paul Andre Lounibos
January 13, 1940 - May 17, 2020
Paul passed away at age 80 after a full, beautifully lived life. Born and raised in Petaluma, he graduated from St. Vincent High School and the University of San Francisco. He is survived by his beloved Mary Ann, his wife of 53 years; his devoted children Rosemary (Steve) Van Lare and Michelle (Ralph) Russell; his adoring grandsons Eric and Nathan Van Lare. He was the cherished brother of Phil Lounibos, Anne Trott, Guy Lounibos, Renee O'Brien, John Lounibos, and the late Bill Gossage. He was the much-loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Paul was truly a man for others, committed to generously supporting and serving both his family and broader communities. Much of his philanthropy was channeled through the Rotary Club of Petaluma in which he held many leadership roles, including serving as President (1983-1984). After retiring from his long career as an accountant, he continued to volunteer his time in many capacities, including preparing tax returns for the elderly at local Senior Centers. He was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Church who both loved and lived his Catholic faith.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Paul's life will be held when we can all safely gather. Donations in Paul's honor may be made to any charity of your choice or to Rotary Club of Petaluma, P.O. Box 5655, Petaluma, CA 94955.



Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 20, 2020
I will miss my dear brother Paul very much. My thoughts and prayers are with Mary Ann, Rosemary and Michelle!
Renee O'Brien
Sister
May 20, 2020
We will miss him, miss his quick wit, impish smile, zest for life...and for gambling! :)
O'Brien's
Family
May 20, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. May God's loving kindness comfort you and help you through this grieving period. (Psalm 29:11)
Stephen M.
May 19, 2020
John and Phil(and Lounibos family)...please accept my sincere condolences on your loss. You all will be in my prayers!
Rob Hudson
Friend
May 19, 2020
Paul, Phil &amp; Guy Lounibos ca. 1957, Petaluma<br />
I will miss my beloved brother
Phil Lounibos
Brother
May 19, 2020
50th Wedding Anniversary
I will miss Paul most of all for his dry humor, his love of board and card games, and his celebration of family.
Ralph Russell
May 18, 2020
Mary Ann & Family~My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you. You are all in my thoughts & prayers. RIP, Paul.
Donna Dator
Acquaintance
