|
|
Peggy Daniels
September 30, 1946 - March 12, 2019
Peggy Daniels, lovingly tended by her husband Jim and her sister Annette, died at home in hospice care. Peggy grew up in rural Southern California after World War II. One year her elementary school classes were held in the Rainbow (now Rainbow Valley) Grange. She graduated from Hemet High in the 60's and 2 years of post high school education earned her a degree in secretarial science and a passport into the job market. In a test for one particular State of Arizona job in the 1970's she copied the given text, typing 98 wpm for 5 minutes with no mistakes! She got the job. A year later her husband Jim, a pilot, was recalled from furlough to United Airlines and Peggy left Arizona for Ohio. Cleveland skies and weather patterns took some getting used to but Peggy forged many strong bonds of friendship in northeastern Ohio (and adored the fireflies). In the early 90's Peggy moved back to her native California. She and Jim bought property west of Petaluma, a haven that became an oasis of tranquility in an increasingly crowded and hectic world. Peggy loved nature and animals. She cared for her own animals as family. She was a long time supporter of the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Sonoma County Animal Services, Best Friends Animal Society, and the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue. She doted on the skies of Sonoma County and took countless photos of the setting sun coloring dappled clouds with dazzling and luminous beauty. She loved and was loved. She is, and always will be, missed!
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019