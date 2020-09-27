Racheal you were a young girl when you moved to California. You were always in my thoughts. I saw photos of you and your sons. It’s sad how life had to end. You were a shinning light to your mom. My sister Pam will miss you everyday of her life. Pam will keep your memory alive for your boys will never forget you. You are in heaven with PAPA and Nana. You were there first grandchild. Rest In Piece. You will be miss Beautiful RACHEAL

Sandra Shelton

Family