Richard Acton

February 25, 1945 - June 1, 2020

Richard Harbold Acton, 75, of Orlando, Florida passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 in his home. Richard was born in Chester, PA to Elbert and Ethel Acton on February 25, 1945. He grew up in West Palm Beach, FL He graduated from the University of Central Florida. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force. He worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer in Petaluma, CA. He was involved in the Boy Scouts with his sons, St. James Church, and the VFW. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Raymond Acton and Charlotte Opdenaker. Richard is survived by his sons, Michael Acton, James and Mae Rose Bellagio, his grandson, Arthur Bellagio, and his former wife, Mary Acton, A memorial service will be held online at 2pm Sunday, August 16th. Donations may be sent to the Yosemite Conservancy. The family of Richard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Angel Ramos.



