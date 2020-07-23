1/
Richard Acton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Acton
February 25, 1945 - June 1, 2020
Richard Harbold Acton, 75, of Orlando, Florida passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 in his home. Richard was born in Chester, PA to Elbert and Ethel Acton on February 25, 1945. He grew up in West Palm Beach, FL He graduated from the University of Central Florida. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Air Force. He worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer in Petaluma, CA. He was involved in the Boy Scouts with his sons, St. James Church, and the VFW. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Raymond Acton and Charlotte Opdenaker. Richard is survived by his sons, Michael Acton, James and Mae Rose Bellagio, his grandson, Arthur Bellagio, and his former wife, Mary Acton, A memorial service will be held online at 2pm Sunday, August 16th. Donations may be sent to the Yosemite Conservancy. The family of Richard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Angel Ramos.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Bryant Funeral & Cremation Chapel - Orlando
321 E. Michigan St.
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 240-6080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Bryant Funeral & Cremation Chapel - Orlando

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved