Dr. Richard C. Teevan
Delmar, NY: Dr. Richard C. Teevan, age 86, passed away on June 3, 2006, in his beloved home in Delmar New York. Born in Shelton, Connecticut into a large family of eleven, he remained close to his siblings throughout his life. He served in World War II, earning the rank of Captain as a pilot in the Army-Air Force. During a mission his plane was shot down over Germany, where he spent the later years of the war as a POW. After the war he married Virginia A. Stehle, who also served in the military as a Navy RN. He attended Wesleyan University where he earned a B.A. with honors, as well as a Senior Research Prize, Sigma Xi and Phi Beta Kappa memberships. He then attended the University of Michigan where he earned an M.A., and a Ph.D. in Psychology. He became a Psychology Professor, teaching at such prestigious schools as Smith College, Bucknell University and SUNY Albany – where he was also the Chairman of the Psychology Department for six years. During his tenure as a full Professor, he published 9 books and over 67 Journal and Technical reports. Although he actively contributed to research in his field, his true love was working with student instructors - guiding them to become effective teachers. He was honored to receive "The Lindback Award" at Bucknell University in 1966 for distinguished teaching as well as an award for "inspirational teaching". He will be remembered as a bright, engaging, intense man who loved reading, music and his family. He is survived by four children, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
"Master of All He Surveys"
…caption placed under Dick's High School Year Book picture by his fellow students.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Feb. 13, 2020