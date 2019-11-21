|
|
Rita V. Richelieu
Rita Virginia Richelieu, 80, of San Rafael, California, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 9, 2019 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. Born in Petaluma, California to Volkert and Regina Rorden, Rita lived her entire life in California.
Rita began working in real estate as an escrow officer, but spent the majority of her work life as a tax preparer for H&R Block where she looked forward each year to helping her returning clients as well as new customers -- and they enjoyed her warmth and kindness.
In her spare time, Rita enjoyed spending time and taking vacations with her family. And up until just a few years ago, Rita also enjoyed weekly lunch dates with her friends.
Rita is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Fred Allan Richelieu (2016). She was extremely loving to and proud of her two daughters, Linda Richelieu Wise, of Moraga, CA, and Lisa Marie Foster (and her husband David), of Walnut Creek, CA. And was a beloved Mimi to her five grandchildren, Jack Wise, Luke Wise, Ryan Foster, Lauren Foster and Mason Foster. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Elrich of Petaluma, CA. Rita will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . https://www.alz.org/
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Nov. 21, 2019