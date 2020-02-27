|
|
Ritha Elena Rotthaus
Ritha Elena Rotthaus – beloved daughter, cherished cousin, and loving friend, Ritha passed away on February 15, 2020 after a short illness. Ritha was born in Petaluma on April 12, 1945 to Elena Elzi and Otto Rotthaus. She grew up on the family ranch on Chapman Lane where one cousin fondly recalls large family Easter egg hunts.
Ritha had a varied career, characterized mostly by loving service to others. She graduated from Petaluma High, and was a co-owner of Phillips Stenographic Service for over 24 years - where she did business reports, term papers, and novels for a local writer. She worked for the Argus Courier, operated a fork lift, repaired copiers, and worked at several convalescent homes. Later, she took care of her mother and her cousin, when they became elderly.
She crafted unique and original bird houses, and knitted beautiful hats for babies (which she gave to the hospital), blankets, scarves, and hats. She volunteered with the Petaluma Food Bank, and was an active member of the Petaluma Woman's Club. She loved to bake, and to read mysteries.
She was very involved with the local PEP community, and she knew how to bring a smile to others by her thoughtfulness. Ritha loved the Lord and attended Bible Study, church, and social gatherings with her friends and family.
Ritha loved her cat Gabi, who brought her great joy, and has been adopted by a friend. Her cousins' memories include playing croquet with her, attending "unbirthday parties" she organized for her younger cousins, and driving to Dillon Beach to visit a great-aunt. Everyone remembers her great sense of humor.
She is survived by countless friends, including her high school buddy, Bernie; cousins Tim (Janet) Talamantes, Charles (Kimberly) Ramatici, Marlene (Linda) Ramatici-Robillard, Chris Elzi, Debra Matteri, Robin (Gary) Danskin, and Cheryl (Alan) Coldiron, and other relatives.
Family and friends are invited to a "celebration of life" at 9:30 am on Friday March 6, at her apartment complex, which will be followed by a graveside service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Feb. 27, 2020