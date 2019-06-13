|
|
Robert "Bobby" Almeida
April 7, 1955 - June 1, 2019
Robert (Bobby) Almeida, age 64 passed away suddenly June 1, 2019 at the Petaluma Speedway, where he spent his Saturday nights during the summer.
Bobby was born in San Rafael April 7, 1955. Son of late Edward and Stella Almeida and survived by his beloved dog Monster. Bobby loved to play pool, going to the races in Petaluma and traveling to various race tracks to watch sprint cars. He enjoyed working with old cars, including his 1937 Ford, and using his welder, he was an avid collector of a variety of things.
Bobby was always available to help friends and family. Everyone who knows him have a favorite "Bobby" story. Bobby's family, extended family of loyal friends and neighbors are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing. His kindness and generosity will be missed by all who loved him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bobby's life at the Willowbrook Ale House, 3600 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma, Saturday, June 29, 2019, 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from June 13 to June 16, 2019