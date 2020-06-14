Robert "Bob" Dunn
1933 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Dunn
April 13, 1933 - June 3, 2020
Born April 13, 1933 in Gainesville, FL, the son of Herbert L. Dunn and Matie M. Bowers. Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep in Santa Rosa, CA, June 3, 2020 at the age of 87.
Bob was proud to have served his country. He left high school in 1951 to join the US Navy and is a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He then joined the US Coast Guard and served in the Vietnam War. His military service took him to many places around the world and the US. His final assignments, prior to retiring in Santa Rosa from the US Coast Guard after 33 years of military service, were Housing Officer at the USCG Two Rock Training Center and Commanding Officer of the USCG Station Bodega Bay. After retiring from the USCG, CWO4 Dunn went on to serve 10 years with the Sonoma County Sherriff's Department as a Correctional Officer and Background Investigator.
Bob was a beloved father and leaves behind his children Stephen Dunn of Pearl River, LA, with his ex-wife Martha Wilson (m 1954 – 1955); Larry (Daphne) Dunn of Santa Rosa, CA, and Eddie Dunn of Rohnert Park, CA with his wife Betty Dunn (m 1963 – 1997) who predeceased him; his step-daughter Pamela (Koanne) Kathrens of Findlay, OH and step-son Gary (Wendy) Wheeler of Tiffin, OH from Ida Richey (m 2001 – 2011) who predeceased him; grandchildren Tirzah Dunn and Seth Dunn. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He will be honored in a small, private ceremony where his ashes will be buried at sea off the coast of Bodega Bay. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice.

Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
