1/1
Robert Hartrich
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Hartrich
September 9, 1947 - August 10, 2020
Robert (Bob) Hartrich of Petaluma passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 at SR Memorial Hospital. He was born in San Mateo to Shirley and Gene Hartrich on September 9, 1947. Age 72 years.
Bob grew up in many places, including California, New Hampshire, and Colorado. His interests included woodworking, building furniture and model airplanes, golf, tennis, camping, skiing and disco dancing. Lifelong fan of the SF 49ers, the SF Giants, the Warriors and the Colorado Buffaloes.
He graduated from Arapahoe High School in CO in 1966 and graduated from Colorado University in Boulder in 1971, majoring in business and marketing. Bob started out at Aspen Sports and was the store manager of Oshman's Sporting Goods in Mill Valley for 17 years, then worked at Home Depot in Rohnert Park for 23 years until retirement.
Bob married wife Linda in 1980 in Carmel, CA. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary! Two sons, Derek (daughter-in-law Nicole) and Tyler. Two granddaughters, Vanessa and Charlotte. Also survived by brother James Hartrich, nephew Colt (Juliana), great-niece Camila and numerous cousins and life-long friends.
Bob had a great sense of humor and was a kind and generous soul. We will miss The Lawn Ranger! Rest in peace beloved husband/dad/grandpa. We all love you! A private family gathering will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved