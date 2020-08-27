Robert HartrichSeptember 9, 1947 - August 10, 2020Robert (Bob) Hartrich of Petaluma passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 at SR Memorial Hospital. He was born in San Mateo to Shirley and Gene Hartrich on September 9, 1947. Age 72 years.Bob grew up in many places, including California, New Hampshire, and Colorado. His interests included woodworking, building furniture and model airplanes, golf, tennis, camping, skiing and disco dancing. Lifelong fan of the SF 49ers, the SF Giants, the Warriors and the Colorado Buffaloes.He graduated from Arapahoe High School in CO in 1966 and graduated from Colorado University in Boulder in 1971, majoring in business and marketing. Bob started out at Aspen Sports and was the store manager of Oshman's Sporting Goods in Mill Valley for 17 years, then worked at Home Depot in Rohnert Park for 23 years until retirement.Bob married wife Linda in 1980 in Carmel, CA. They just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary! Two sons, Derek (daughter-in-law Nicole) and Tyler. Two granddaughters, Vanessa and Charlotte. Also survived by brother James Hartrich, nephew Colt (Juliana), great-niece Camila and numerous cousins and life-long friends.Bob had a great sense of humor and was a kind and generous soul. We will miss The Lawn Ranger! Rest in peace beloved husband/dad/grandpa. We all love you! A private family gathering will be held at a later date.