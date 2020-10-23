Robert Neil (Bob) Thompson
1938 - 2020
Robert Neil (Bob) Thompson (1938-2020) died peacefully in his home on Sunday, October 11, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.
Bob was the great-grandson of Jefferson A. Thompson, founder of the historic Marin French Cheese Company. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Pierce and Marie Thompson and is survived by his devoted sister, Marilyn Thompson.
Bob was beloved by all who knew him, and was a dedicated, longtime employee at the College of Marin. Bob started working as a student employee for the College (then called Marin Junior College) in 1956, right after he graduated from Petaluma High School. He was encouraged by one of his professors to continue his education at a four-year institution and to pursue entry into the Naval Officer Candidate School. Bob continued to work weekends and summers at College of Marin while attending San Jose State University.
Upon graduating from San Jose State University, he received his orders to Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. In 1966, Bob reported for duty aboard the USS Coral Sea, CVA 43, aircraft carrier, San Francisco. Their destination was the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. Bob completed three full deployments to the South China Sea. By the time of his honorable discharge from active duty in 1969, Bob had achieved the rank of Lieutenant and had been awarded the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), and the COMNAVAIRPAC Battle "E" Award. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Bob's job was waiting for him at the College of Marin.
In 1975, the Marin Community College District opened its new Indian Valley Colleges in Novato. Bob was selected as the Maintenance Supervisor for IVC. Bob was promoted to Director of Maintenance and Operations for the College of Marin's Kentfield and Indian Valley Campuses until his retirement in 2013.
To this day, he maintains the record for longest serving employee of the Marin Community College District.
Bob was dedicated to public service, which led him to volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America. Through the BSA, he became a Sea Scout leader in the 1970's, and was the skipper of the SSS Compass Rose, a 65-ft. former U.S. Navy torpedo retriever boat docked in the Petaluma Marina. Bob also served 20 years as a volunteer Reserve Deputy for the Marin County Sherriff's Office and advisor for their Search and Rescue Explorer Post. His affiliation with the BSA and Marin County Search and Rescue led to years of being a beneficial mentor and advisor to young men and women volunteers.
Bob's legacy will live on forever in the young adults he mentored who are now successful adults in their 40s, 50s and 60s with families of their own.
Bob was a longtime member of the Sonoma Mountain Repeaters Society (SMRS), and his call sign was his vehicle's license plate number. One could not miss Bob's white SUV with all the antennas on it. Bob lived his last few months the way he lived his entire life…not a lot of fuss, or complaints, and very stoic until the end.
A public celebration of Bob's life will be held when social distancing restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Marin County Search and Rescue, at marinsar.org
or to Just One Africa, at justoneafrica.org