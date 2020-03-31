|
Roger Layton Sanborn
Roger Layton Sanborn passed away March 11, 2020 at the age of 83.
Only child of Clyde Sanborn Sr. and Harriet Margaret Webb, he was born in Petaluma, CA on June 10, 1936. Mr. Sanborn was raised in Petaluma and lived there until he moved to El Verano, CA where his mom and step-father William Bihn ran the well-known Bihn Egg Farm.
Roger grew up driving through The Valley of The Moon to attend Santa Rosa Junior College. He graduated SRJC just as Clyde Sanborn Sr. did before him. Lived in San Jose until 1969, moved to Santa Rosa and worked as a Sonoma County Pubic Defender until retirement in 1999. Married wife Deanna in 1968, married 52 years. Roger is survived by three daughters: Sandy Ryan of Hawaii, Susie Bachman of Oregon (Mark Bachman), Sarah Sanborn of Napa, one son Tim Sanborn (Kristen Vogel) of Petaluma, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Lived in Kenwood since 1975 until death.
Avid birder, enjoyed poetry, music, sailing locally and in The San Francisco Bay, loved spending time in nature, hiking and camping with family. Volunteered Audubon Bouvierie Perserve as a docent, Sonoma Land Trust and at Jack London State Historic Park as historian docent.
Donations may be made in his honor to Bird and Rescue Center of Sonoma County www.birdrescuecenter.org. Services to be held at a future date.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020