Ronald Dennis
March 15, 1937 - June 14, 2020
Ronald Myall Dennis was born March 15, 1937 in San Francisco, California to George and Blanche (Squarsino) Dennis. Ron grew up in Novato and cared deeply for Sonoma and Marin counties. Throughout his lifetime Ron would take any opportunity he could to express his creativity and work with his hands; whether showing livestock in 4-H, fixing up old cars, building model train sets, or his passion for photography. Ron was a founding member of the Petaluma Pacer's Club (1954) and ran PHS track. During his junior year at Petaluma High, he met the love of his life, Barbara McMorrow, in an English class. Married for 62 years, Ron and Barbara were inseparable and started two businesses together, sheep shearing and then Northgate Autobody in 1962; a small family operated shop that is still run by his son-in-law today. Ron will be remembered for his immense generosity, optimism, warmth and the deep love that he had for his family and community. Throughout his life he loved nothing more than getting to travel the coast of California with Barbara, taking photos as she wrote poems, spending time with his family, sharing food with loved ones, gardening with his great-grandchildren and having a glass of brandy over a laugh.
Preceded in death by his loving mother and father and his wife, Barbara. Survived by his sister Janet Miller, daughters Laurie Dennis, Debbie (Greg) Overton and Theresa Terrill, grandchildren David and Kevin (Alisha) McMorrow, Caitlan and Matthew Terrill, Sarah and Jessica Overton and three great-grandchildren Janessa and Rylie Terrill and Keegan McMorrow, along with a large community of loved ones at his church.
Due to COVID -19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In loving memory of Ron, the family welcomes donations to Mentor Me of Petaluma. 426 8th Street Petaluma, CA 94952. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Jun. 25, 2020.