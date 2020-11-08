Rosalyn "Rosie" Mary Rabena
March 13, 1945 - October 31, 2020
Rosalyn "Rosie" Rabena passed away peacefully at home on October 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinsonism with Lewy Body Dementia. Rosie was born in Phoenix, AZ to Concepcion "Chonita" Soza Rabena and Florentino Luis Rabena, both who predeceased her. Rosie grew up in the Central Valley of California in the City of Orange Cove. After her education, she lived in Hawaii for many years where she embraced the culture and made life long friends.
Rosie is survived by her wife of 23 years, Kim Shippey, their daughter, Ruby Shippey Rabena, her sister Carlene Straight (Joe), brother, Sonny Rabena (Lynn), sister Christina Dwight (Robert), her aunt Gloria Rara, and several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Known for her dry wit, Rosie was ever patient and steady. She was a loving wife, mother, a loving sister, cousin, aunt, niece and friend. Rosie was also a talented photographer, a gifted writer, and artist. Those who knew her would say she was all heart and devoted to her family and extended family.
Private services have been held and a celebration of Rosie's life will take place in the future. The family asks in lieu of flowers you consider donations be made in her memory to one of the following: Brain Support Network,www.brainsupportnetwork.org, UCC Petaluma, www.uccpetaluma.org
or Hospice by the Bay, www.hospice bythebay.org
.
Rosie, we love you. We miss you. We thank you for all that you have brought to our lives. May your new journey be as exciting and wonderful as the one we have shared with you, Aloha, Rosie, until we meet again.