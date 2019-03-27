|
|
Ruth Brockmann Iversen
Ruth Brockmann Iversen was born in Hermann, MO on May 30, 1928 and passed February 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Duke Iversen of Petaluma, whom she met while traveling in England in 1985. They were married for 21 years. She is survived by Duke's son: Chris, (wife, Maureen); Chris's children: Sarah (Iversen) Conlon, (husband Rob and their sons Elliott and Jack), and David Iversen; nephews: Les Brockmann, (wife, Terry), Paul Brockmann, (sons, Gregory and Michael), Joel Brockmann, (wife Ann and their daughters Amelia and Laura). Ruth was a Registered Nurse who graduated from Missouri Baptist Nursing School, St. Louis MO. She worked at Baptist Hospital for a year before moving to Washington, DC where she was in charge of Labor and Delivery at George Washington University Hospital for many years. She later worked as a Psychiatric Nurse. Her interests were archery, golf, flying and travel. She was a gracious hostess and cook. She will be missed by many in the Brockmann and Iversen families.
Memorials may be offered to COTS. At Ruth's request there will be no services.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Mar. 27 to Apr. 4, 2019