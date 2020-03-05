|
|
Sabrina Gail Gonella
Passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, February 25, 2020 at the age of 64 after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Victor O. Gonella for 36 years. Loving mother of Oreste, Vito and Santino. Cherished mother in law of Annais and grandmother of Laila, Aurelia and Santino.
Also survived by her mother, two sisters and a brother.
Sabrina was raised and educated in Mill Valley, attending Tamalpais High School. During her schooling, she was a track and field star and later competed and won both Miss San Francisco and Miss Marin beauty contests. She later received her lifetime teaching credentials after graduation from San Francisco State University and taught in Japantown in San Francisco. She has lived in Petaluma the past 30 years.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Mar. 5, 2020