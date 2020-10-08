Stu Jann

Stu Jann, fiancé and long-term partner of Petaluma resident Terry Bryant, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home in Granite Bay. He was 76.

A native of Santa Rosa, Stu dedicated 34 years of his life to the US Postal Service, rising through the ranks from letter carrier to become the postmaster of Auburn where he served for 13 years before retiring to focus on volunteer activities. He collaborated with Dr. Ernie Bodai and U.S. Postal Service officials to get the breast cancer stamp issued which to date has raised about $100 million for breast cancer research.

A long-term member of the Auburn Rotary Club, Stu fully embodied the Rotarian motto, "Service Above Self." He and Terry volunteered many hours in their respective communities, including work with the Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley. Stu could be found getting his hands dirty in a community garden that provides fresh vegetables to local food banks, barbecuing at Rotary fundraisers and helping to establish the Auburn Community Cancer Endowment Fund which raised millions of dollars to fund cancer research at UC Davis.

Stu will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, vibrant spirit and love of Coogi sweaters and classic cars.

He is survived by his fiancé Terry Bryant and two daughters.



