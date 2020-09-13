1/1
Susan Ann (Smith) Jenkins
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Ann (Smith) Jenkins
Susan passed away at home, surrounded by the love of family and friends, following a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was raised in Petaluma with two sisters and a brother – in a home built by their grandfather on Payran Street. Throughout her life, Susan shared fond memories of joyful days spent at Kenilworth Park, where the self-proclaimed "tom-boy" loved climbing trees and adventuring with siblings, cousins, and friends. Her playful nature and love of lighthearted competition held strong into adulthood – she was an avid pinochle player, who also enjoyed cribbage, gin rummy, bowling, dominoes, board games, crosswords, sudoku, crime novels, and classic cinema. Susan collected friends wherever she traveled, and she will be remembered for her humor and wit. Above all, those who knew Susan will tell you that she helped anyone who was in need. Susan was predeceased by her parents Howard and Opal (Jensen) Smith, brother Howard Smith Jr., and her dearest friend (and cousin) Linda Wilcox. Susan is survived by her daughter Katrina Straight, son in-law Robert May; sisters: Sandy Giblin Downing and Sharon Smith; sister in-law Christina "Chris" Smith; granddaughters: Holly Straight, Annie Banks, and Jeni Straight; grandson in-law David Campbell; great-grandchildren: David Campbell Jr. and Jesi Moughler; longtime friend Ray Jenkins and daughter Deidre (Jenkins) Henry and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as countless friends. Loved ones of Susan wish to express their deepest gratitude to family friend Loralee Kolsom, for her acts of loving kindness during this phase of Susan's life. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. A celebration of life for all family and friends will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved