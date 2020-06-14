Suzanne Ellen DeevyAge 73, died June 5, 2020, suddenly of apparent heart failure at home in Bodega. A Petaluma native, she was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Amelia, and is survived by her brother Dan of Petaluma. She was a graduate of St. Vincent High School and the University of California at Berkeley.Following adventurous undertakings in Bolinas, Wolf Creek, Oregon and Seattle, Sue returned to Sonoma County in the '90s. She managed wholesale and retail food services for several companies, most notably the Cotati Co-Op and Oliver's Markets.Avid reader, observant diarist, free thinker – Sue was a living archive of herbal and alternative healing practices, which she shared freely with everyone. Her loving heart eased our lives.Since retirement she had been traveling extensively, networking with many friends and promoting the Gravenstein Apple with SlowFood.There will be a memorial in the future.