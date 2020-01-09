|
|
Thomas Butler
Thomas Butler of Petaluma, passed away December 23, 2019 at the age of 83. Tom was born in San Francisco on May 3, 1936, where his love for the city began. He was an avid San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan. Tom also loved sharing stories about attending San Francisco Seals games and naming all of the teams in the Pacific Coast League. In 1972 Tom and wife Cathy moved their family to Petaluma from San Anselmo where Tom continued to work for PG&E, where he read meters throughout Marin County. After retiring from PG&E, in 1995 he began volunteering at the Petaluma Police Department where he recorded over 7,400 hours of service and received the Presidential Volunteer Service lifetime achievement award for his exceptional service to the department and community. He was predeceased by his wife Catherine Butler and brother Fred Butler. Father of Sean Butler (Cara) and Darrin Butler both of Petaluma. Grandfather of: Victoria Youngberg (Marcus) of Boise, ID, Katelyn Kobe (Eric) of Spokane, WA and Austin Butler of Petaluma. Great-grandchildren: Foster Gray of Boise, ID.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15th at the Petaluma Elks Lodge from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Petaluma Policing Foundation 969 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020