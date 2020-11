Troy Lee Dilday

Troy Lee Dilday, born June 1, 1963, passed away suddenly on October 14, 2020, in Anderson, California. Anyone who knew Troy would know that "He told it like it was" and if he liked you, he would do anything for you. He is survived by his mother Starling Burke of Georgia.

Rest in Peace my friend. No Funeral Service will be held.



