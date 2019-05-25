|
Ulric "Dick" Dunbar
May 18, 1927 - May 15, 2019
Petaluma native Ulric "Dick" Dunbar passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness, three days shy of his 92nd birthday. Dick had deep roots in Sonoma County; his great-grandfather was an assistant district attorney here and a friend of Jack London's. Born just before the onset of the Great Depression to Nina and Ulric SJ Dunbar, Dick grew up next to Oak Hill Park and climbed every tree in the vicinity. He attended local schools and following graduation, while the War in the Pacific raged, Dick sailed off to the Pacific with the Merchant Marines as a 17-year-old engine room wiper. When that stint ended, Dick was drafted into the Army between VE Day and VJ Day. Upon his discharge in 1947, Dick began working at the post office in Petaluma. Fate smiled upon Dick on one rainy winter day in 1949 when his cousin asked him for a ride home from school. With his cousin that day was her pal Rita Della Maggiora, whom Dick would forever call his beautiful Italian bride. Dick and Rita married on November 26, 1950, and started a family a year later. By the time they were done, they had four children and a house on Raymond Hts., which has been a center of family celebrations for over 65 years. Dick rose through the ranks of the post office, going from temporary Christmas help to becoming postmaster in 1982. Dick loved woodworking and restoring antiques -- a talent he honed with his younger brother Robert, who imported antiques from France throughout the 1960s. After Dick retired, he went full-time into the furniture restoring business, spending countless days at his workshop Rosehill, at a dairy ranch on Middle Two Rock Road. The family joked that Dick was more Italian than Rita, and he treasured numerous trips to Italy to sightsee and visit family, to fill up on the food and wine he loved so much, and to slowly pore over the art and architecture that he so much admired. He picked up many Italian phrases along the way and was never shy about using them -- right or wrong. Dick was a very intelligent man who never went to college and preferred poolrooms to classrooms as a youth. The army was impressed enough with him that they asked him to take a test to go to West Point -- to which he said no, thank you. Up until the last couple of months, Dick continued to more than hold his own at Jeopardy every evening. Although he often said that he wouldn't have had a social life if it weren't for his wife, Dick enjoyed many friends and impressed everyone with his amazing knowledge of local history. He was a repository of wonderfully bad jokes ("transporting gulls across state lions for immortal porpoises") and especially limericks. He was a member of Kiwanis and a past President of the Petaluma Museum. Dick is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Rita, daughters Nanci and Lynne (Tex) and son Richard "Bruce" (Catherine); grandchildren Sarah (Nick), Gina (Mike), Justin, Aaron (Mimi), Thomas (Becky), Charlie (Aubree), Stella and Ulric; and great-grandchildren Aili, Finn and Damien. He was predeceased by his daughter Coleen and brother Robert.
Private services were held. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, June 2, at Hotel Petaluma, starting at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to the Hospice of Petaluma or to a .
A Petaluma chap known as Dick
Had a very popular schtick
He spent all his time
Crafting many a rhyme
'cause Dick loved a fine limerick
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from May 25 to May 30, 2019