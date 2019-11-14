|
Verna Brackman Krout
On November 1, 2019, Verna passed onto the next chapter of her life with grace and dignity. At the age of 95, she was determined to live each day to its fullest.
Verna was born on February 25, 1924, in Helena, Montana. Her family was one of the early pioneers in the Montana Territory.
Verna attended the University of Montana where she majored in Journalism and met her husband Jack Krout. They were married on April 24, 1945. This year the couple celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.
Verna accompanied her husband to bases in the U.S. and abroad, which fueled her love to travel. During the post-war occupation of Japan, Verna was one of a handful of military wives allowed to live in Fukuoka, from 1946-1948.
In 1960, the family purchased an old chicken ranch on Skillman Lane in Petaluma. The former owners had raised some pheasants and those few birds blossomed into 20,000 a year. Verna turned the operation into Krout's Pheasant Farm, which supplied a wide range of birds to preserves, game clubs, and restaurants all over the world. They were founding members of the Sonoma County Farm Trails in 1973 and remained members until their retirement in 1991.
Verna was active in many clubs and organizations throughout her life. She spent as much time as possible with her family.
The family would like to thank all those who enriched Verna's life throughout the decades.
Verna is preceded in death by her oldest son Douglas Krout.
Verna is survived by her husband Col. Jack Krout (ret), sons Terry Krout (Cindy), Rick Krout (Angie), Ken Krout (Marie Pirinoli) and daughter-in-law Margaret Krout. Grandchildren Susan Muller (Ken), Natalie Krout-Greenberg (J.C.), Andrea Krout (Daniel Sanchez), William Krout (Heidi), and Jason Krout (Robert). Great-grandchildren Andrew and Grant Greenberg, Oren and Delphine Muller. Verna also leaves behind a large extended family near and far.
Services will be held on Nov. 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at the United Church of Christ, 825 Middlefield Drive, Petaluma, CA 94952. Private interment will follow at Cypress Hill Memorial Park.
(Verna loved flowers and nature. Please feel free to dress colorful if you wish.)
Donations may be made to the United Church of Christ Memorial Flower Fund in Verna's name.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019