Virginia Agnes Stehle
Teevan, RN
Virginia Agnes Stehle Teevan, (Jinny) passed away on January 23, 2019 at aged 97, in Santa Rosa California. Born in Shelton Connecticut on August 4, 1921 to Emil Stehle and Agnes Backman Stehle, she lived in Shelton until entering Russell Sage College in 1939. She studied nursing and graduated in May of 1943, earning a degree as a Registered Nurse. Her College years might best be summarized by her yearbook photo caption. Written by her fellow students, it read, "Oils for the lamps of Stehle – Man Hater." This was in reference to her "late night" study habits and her insistence that she did Not need a man!
Shortly after graduation she joined the US Navy in 1944, serving as an Ensign and RN, first on board a Hospital Ship and then at a Naval Hospital in Norfolk Virginia. She was discharged following the end of World War II, in 1945.
Raised as an "only child" her longing for siblings was soon realized when she married Richard C. Teevan in 1945. "Dick" was part of a large family of eleven. They were happily married for 60 years. She loved being a part of his family and remained close to them throughout her life.
She gave birth to five children Richard ("Ricky), Jan, Kim and twins Clay and Allison. In a devastating turn of events, Ricky died at the age of eight from Schilder's disease – thought to be related to Multiple Schlerosis.
As was the custom at the time, Virginia was a "stay at home" mother and homemaker thru the '50s and '60s. She somehow found time to volunteer at her children's schools – working in the school Library. A life-long love of books and reading began to hint at a second career. As the '60s drew to a close and her children were emancipating, she enrolled in Graduate School at SUNY Albany to earn a Masters Degree in Library Science. Juggling school and home-making began to take its toll on her and in what can be thought of as a very progressive move, Dick took on cooking and cleaning duties to support her school work.
Following her graduation, she was hired to be the lead Librarian at the Guilderland Elementary School where she worked for over 20 years. She was very creative and had a knack for crafts. Her holiday window displays at the library were legendary. She loved cross-stitching and well into her 80s she would cross-stitch individual holiday cards to send out to family and friends. The cards were time-consuming and it was not unusual for her to start creating them in June!
After Dick passed away in 2006, she relocated to California, first living in Southern California with daughter Allison and then Northern California with daughter Kim and son Clay, all the while traveling to Canada annually to stay with daughter Jan. She was forced to slow down in her mid-90s by mobility issues and dementia. She will be remembered as a kind and loving person, who loved reading, cross-stitching and family. She is survived by four children, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on Jan. 9, 2020