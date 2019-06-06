Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Wendy Barbieri
Wendy Diane Barbieri


Wendy Diane Barbieri
1973 - 2019
Wendy Diane Barbieri Obituary
Wendy Diane Barbieri
June 15, 1973 - April 30, 2019
Fiercely protective of those she loved; our "little mama Tiger" has lost her struggle. She had hoped to gather enough strength to undergo the latest cutting edge treatments.
Wendy had an auspicious entry into this world. Born at Marin General (in the dark-during a power outage), she emerged to the sight of a nurse standing over her holding a flashlight! Wendy grew up in Ignacio, attended Novato schools, graduating from Novato High School in 1991. One of the top ranked players in the Novato city soccer league, she was affectionately known by coaches and players as "Super Toe". Wendy went through the Medical Assisting program at College of Marin. She was a longtime and much valued employee of Marin Medical Lab. Despite her youth, she was greatly admired and respected by the local medical community for her dedication to her work.
Wendy was a huge animal lover. Her special Totem animal was the Black Panther. Some of her other loves were: artist Erte, 80s music, her Escalade, Hawaii, manicures and pedicures with her BFF Kristy, Mom's grits and fried okra, Starbucks Green Iced Tea, steak and lobster, sushi and especially a good bottle of wine!
Wendy is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother Dorothy Rayburn of DeWitt, Iowa; aunt Maria and cousin Leonne Barbieri of Tahiti and Daly City. Wendy is survived by her children: Trinity and Sabastiano (known as Yanno); their father James Williamson of Petaluma; parents: Robert and Claudia Barbieri of Ignacio; sister, Kelly and niece Isabella Roberts of Nashville, Tennessee; uncles: Edward Barbieri of Daly City and Gregg Rayburn of Clinton, Iowa; aunt Linda Rayburn of Clinton, Iowa; and cousin Marta of Illinois.
Very special thanks to the Paine Family for their long time love and support. They have been a big part of her life since her middle school days and immense gratitude to the staff of the Cancer Care Units at Marin General and UCSF for their heroic efforts. The next time you are approached for a donation, please open your hearts and give generously.
A fund is being established for the benefit of the Williamson children at Redwood Credit Union. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. May flights of angel's lift you up and carry thee gently to thy rest.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier on June 6, 2019
