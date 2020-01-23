|
Wilbur Alfred (Bud) Pestell, Jr.
"Grab your coat and get your hat, leave your worry at the doorstep, just direct your feet to the sunny side of the street" Dad has flown away and has now joined Mom, walking with their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the sunny side of the street!
Wilbur Alfred (Bud) Pestell, Jr. was born March 3, 1927. He spent his childhood in Palo Alto, joined the Navy at age 17, went to UCLA on the GI bill where he met and married Anna Mae Straub. They moved to Petaluma after graduating and had four children together. They moved to Santa Rosa in 1971 where he became very active in the Church of Christ in Rincon Valley and later the local Bible Study Fellowship. Bud had a big sense of humor and a big heart. He loved people and he loved to sing, and he enjoyed both until he passed on September 25, 2019.
He was preceded by his parents Wilbur and Teresa Pestell, his sister Joy Van Dyke, and his son Michael Pestell. He leaves behind his daughter Leslie Gossage (Greg), sons Steve Pestell (Diane) and Joe Pestell (Cathi), many grandkids and great grandkids along with nieces and nephews and close friends.
Many thanks go to the caring staff at Arbol Fountaingrove Memory Care.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2020