My best memory about Bill is when my brother, sister and I visited him many years ago in January. It was a gorgeous day and we went sailing. We went to a small bar on my birthday and they brought out a small cake with a candle. He flew to Fargo later that winter for a snowball tournament our softball team was in and got to play. It was cold but we had so much fun. Wish I would have known he was sick. He was an amazing friend. My sympathies to Erica and Phillip.

Lynn Braaten

Family