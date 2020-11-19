William (Bill) Paul Thole

January 25, 1951 - October 20, 2020

Sonoma County native Bill Thole died suddenly on 20 October at his home in Nicolaus, California from a heart attack. His wife of 26 years, Cheryl, was at his side when he passed.

Bill was predeceased by his parents Henry "Ed" Thole and Morene Thole. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Mee Thole of Nicolaus, sister Debbie Hoage of Arroyo Grande, and brother Tom Thole of Rohnert Park, in addition to several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Although born in Petaluma, Bill grew up in Santa Rosa and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1969. Bill's father was very much involved in Sonoma County livestock auctions during Bill's youth and beyond, and Bill grew up comfortable on and around horses and other livestock. In another era Bill might have been a cowboy.

Bill was involved in Sonoma County 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and showed cattle that he raised at the Sonoma County Fair when he was a young man.

Bill's real passion was NASCAR, Sprint Car, and especially demolition derbies. For many years his black pickup truck was a regular "pusher car" for Sprint Car races at the Petaluma Raceway. Bill also had the opportunity to participate in several demolition derbies as a driver.

He and his wife greatly enjoyed taking their RV across the country, but more recently to various Northern California locations always returning to their home base in Nicolaus.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends, and especially his cat Lotty.

Due to pandemic restrictions no services are planned at this time, but a celebration of life event will happen when possible in 2021.



