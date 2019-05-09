|
Wilma "Jean" Gillmore
Wilma "Jean" Gillmore passed away on April 20, 2019, the day before Easter. She could not leave the care home to be with her family, so she decided to be with her family in heaven.
Jean was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, George Gillmore, granddaughter, Carrie Jean Brandal, parents, Lillian and Alec Campbell, sister, Marion Hayes and brother, William Campbell.
Jean was the loving mother of Kathy Brandal, Patti Emswiler and Kevin Gillmore. Loving mother-in-law of Tom Brandal, Phil Emswiler and Margie Gillmore.
Jean was called "Gong" by her six grandchildren, Kim Fowler (Erik), Cortney Brandal, Dustin Emswiler (Kaitlin), Mandee Emswiler, Drew Gillmore (Alyssa) and Kasey Mullane (Kyle). She will also be missed by her eight great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Colby Fowler, MJ Malcolm, Kameron and Dakota Emswiler, James and Ryan Gillmore and Paul Mullane.
Jean was born on June 21, 1925 in Gunnison, CO, where she lived until she moved to Petaluma in 1949. She attended Gunnison High School and graduated from Western State College in Gunnison. While attending WSC she was president of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority and Miss Western State.
Jean was a stay at home mom until her son started school. At that time, she began working part-time as a secretary and bookkeeper for Swallow Construction. She worked there until her retirement 40 years later. Once Jean retired, she became a volunteer at the new Kaiser Permanente clinic in Petaluma. When Jean had to stop volunteering at the age of 91, she had 9,332 volunteer hours, the most of any volunteer, ever! She was very proud of her years of service. Jean was active in her family's lives. She was a room mother, Campfire Girls leader and team mom. Jean belonged to the Petaluma City Schools Faculty Wives and AAUW. She also loved to play bridge with women's group. They played together for over 50 years. In her spare time, she was an amazing knitter. Each one of her family cherishes the Christmas stocking that was lovingly knitted just for them.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held on July 7. For additional information please contact [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952 or The Miracle League North Bay, 40 Fourth Street, #286, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published in Petaluma Argus-Courier from May 9 to May 12, 2019