Jarvis Abigail Marie (Abi) Passed away on Monday
22nd June 2020,
aged 30 years.
A much loved Daughter, Partner,
Sister and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Thursday 16th July at 1:30pm. Due to current circumstances, limited numbers. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to Partridge Farm Kennels, may be made at the service or sent to Whittlesea Independent Funeral Services, 4 Market Place, Whittlesey, PE7 1AF.
Tel 01733 200565
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 9, 2020
