PAPWORTH Agnes (Anne) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 2nd April 2020 aged 90 years.
Devoted wife of the late Ted Papworth, Loving mum of Lynette, Johanna & Jeanine, Sister of Vera, Herbie & Brenda, Also mother in law of Fred. Devoted nan of Sharon, Debbie, Roy, Francesca, Charlene, Lisa & Tony.
Great Nan-Nan of Natasha, Nathan, Della, Tayla, Rocco , Lucio,
Bronte, Millie & George.
Great great Nan-Nan to Herbie.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday the 21st April 2020 at 12 noon.
Due to social distancing & travel the funeral will be attended by immediate family only, Family flowers only.
If you wish to remember Anne at this time treat yourself to a bunch of flowers to display in your window
in loving memory.
A special thanks to ward A9 at Peterborough City Hospital and all the carers at the Spinney (Eye) who showed so much love and compassion.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
TEL- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020