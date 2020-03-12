Home

BEST Alan Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
3rd March 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved Husband of Janice.
Loving Dad to Natalie and Tanya, Father-in-law to Stefan and Chris and Pops to Olivia, Darcey and Zakary. Funeral service to take place on
Friday 20th March, 11.00 am
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome and may be sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
