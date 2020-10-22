Home

Bloodworth Alan Stanley Passed away at
Cherry Blossom Care Home
on Friday 2nd October 2020
aged 92 years.
Devoted Husband of Joan.
Loving Dad of Amanda and Tracey.
Also Father-in-law of Alex, Tom and Ian. Special Grandpa of Fletcher and Faith. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired,
to the Royal British Legion.
All further enquiries to
Central England
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road,
Werrington,
Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020
