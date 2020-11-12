|
|
|
Clay Alan Passed away on 1st November 2020
at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 74 years.
Much loved brother to Diane
and Trevor and father to
Caron, Terresa, Paul and Phillipe.
Due to the current circumstances a private service will take place on Monday 23rd November at Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Alan may be sent to The Alzheimer's Society, Scott Lodge, Scott Road, Plymouth, PL2 3DU.
Enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020