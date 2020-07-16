|
CAVENDER Albert Edward "Ted" of Crowland, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on the 8th July, aged 93.
Dear husband of the late Vera.
Dear father of Jackie and Stephen. Father-in-law to Pete, Lorraine and Connie. Grandad to Megan and Gillian. Great grandad to Liam, Owen, Evie and Ryder. The funeral service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 27th July 2020 at 12.30pm by request only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to be sent to the British Heart Foundation Fund Raising Group, Peterborough, PE1 1FA.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020