Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Cavender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Cavender

Notice Condolences

Albert Cavender Notice
CAVENDER Albert Edward "Ted" of Crowland, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on the 8th July, aged 93.
Dear husband of the late Vera.
Dear father of Jackie and Stephen. Father-in-law to Pete, Lorraine and Connie. Grandad to Megan and Gillian. Great grandad to Liam, Owen, Evie and Ryder. The funeral service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 27th July 2020 at 12.30pm by request only. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to be sent to the British Heart Foundation Fund Raising Group, Peterborough, PE1 1FA.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -