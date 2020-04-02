|
Wright Alfred William (Bill) Passed away suddenly on
Friday 20th March 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 67 years.
Much loved husband to Vera,
loving dad to Stephen and Sally,
father-in-law to Heidi and doting grandad to Antony, Terry, Amelia, Lauren, Harry and George.
The Funeral Service will
be held privately for
close family attendance only.
All enquiries to
The Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB. Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020